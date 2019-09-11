The Debate

After Bolton: Trump fires hawkish national security advisor

An isolationist president and an outspoken former US ambassador to the UN. The final straw may have been that aborted summit with the Taliban, but John Bolton's days as Donald Trump's national security advisor were long numbered. It was Trump's decision to call off air strikes against Iran after the shooting down of a US drone off its coast in July that signalled perhaps a turning point in Washington. Does Bolton's departure raise the prospect of a first handshake between US and Iran since 1979?

