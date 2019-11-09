Special coverage: The fall of the Berlin Wall, 30 years on

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Parliament President Wolfgang Schaeuble, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Hungary's President Janos Ader, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova attend a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

On November 9, 1989, surprised East Germans emerged in disbelief through the first openings in the Berlin Wall, as its historic fall ushered in the end of the Eastern bloc and national reunification in Germany.

Follow our live coverage by clicking on the player above, as Germany marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

That November night was a historic moment, not just for Germans, but for Europe and the wider world.

The fall of the Berlin Wall was the most iconic moment in the collapse of the Eastern bloc, and perhaps the most significant day in the end of the Cold War.

On the 30th anniversary, FRANCE 24 is at the East Side Gallery: a 1.3-km stretch of the wall that was painted with evocative murals in the summer of 1990. It is one of the few remaining sections of what was once the most visible incarnation of the Iron Curtain.

In our special programme, we hear from Germans who grew up on both sides of the divide, including 1968 protest leader Daniel Cohn Bendit, dissident artist Via Lewandowsky, writer and documentary-maker Géraldine Schwarz, and many others.

We hear stories of escape and defection from the GDR, disappointment at the inequalities that still divide Germans in East and West while fanning support for the far-right, as well as hope for the future of reunified Germany.