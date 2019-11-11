Iraqi protesters battle security forces over Baghdad bridges

Iraqi protesters attempt to pull down a concrete barrier barring their path to a bridge in central Baghdad.

In central Baghdad, protesters are locked in a daily tussle with security forces for control of three bridges leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s embattled government. FRANCE 24’s Jonathan Walsh, Amar al-Hameedawi and James André report.

Mass protests erupted in the capital and across southern Iraq in early October, calling for the overhaul of a political system put in place in the wake of the US-led invasion of the country in 2003. The month-long cycle protests and heavy-handed security crackdown has left more than 260 people dead.

On Saturday, security forces used live ammunition to clear three flashpoint bridges that span the Tigris River, killing at least six protesters and wounding hundreds more. But protesters remain undeterred, vowing to recapture the bridges and fight their way to the Green Zone.

