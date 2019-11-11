Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with rib knock

Advertising Read more

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines (France) (AFP)

Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania with a rib injury, the Juventus midfielder announced on Monday.

Matuidi picked up the knock in the 1-0 win over AC Milan that kept champions Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday which could seal qualification for next summer's finals.

"Unfortunately I am out of the side, but I'm certain that the @equipefrance will qualify," the 32-year-old said on Twitter.

In a statement, the French Football Federation (FFF) said tests on Monday in Turin "have confirmed an injury that makes Blaise Matuidi's presence on the pitch impossible".

Coach Didier Deschamps has picked Arsenal's uncapped Matteo Guendouzi in Matuidi's place, and is sweating on the fitness of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a groin injury in Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Sheffield United.

Les Bleus' squad will meet at the historic Clairefontaine training camp with France second in their group, level on 19 points with leaders Turkey and four ahead of third-placed Iceland with two matches to play.

With two teams qualifying from each group, a win against bottom side Moldova at the Stade de France this week would guarantee a spot in the finals.

