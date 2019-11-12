Live: Follow the debate at UNESCO between youths and state leaders

Philippe Wojazer, REUTERS | UNESCO headquarters in Paris during the General Conference in October 2017.

The 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference, a biennial event gathering the organisation’s 193 member states, opens November 12 in Paris.

Advertising Read more

On this occasion, heads of state and government are being invited to talk with six young leaders and agents of change from around the world.

Through this conversation, UNESCO aims to shed light on youth perspectives on global cooperation and identify new ways to engage young people in decision-making, promote their aspirations and meet their expectations.

The participants of this high-level panel will discuss a variety of questions, such as:

What is needed to promote mutual respect and “intellectual and moral solidarity” today, as called for in UNESCO’s constitution?

What commitments are needed to promote global cooperation and international dialogue?

What kinds of innovations are needed to strengthen global cooperation as we work towards the 2030 agenda and the objective of “leaving no one behind”?

What has been achieved so far that we can build on further?

Click on the liveplayer above to watch FRANCE 24's coverage.