Live: Macron promotes multilateral solutions for global problems at Paris Peace Forum

Johanna Geron, REUTERS | French President Emmanuel Macron greets UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the Élysée presidential palace on the eve of the Paris Peace Forum, November 11, 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday welcomed world leaders at the second annual Paris Peace Forum aimed at finding solutions to global challenges ranging from climate change and terrorism to migration and cyber security.