Live: France commemorates fourth anniversary of Paris attacks

A woman places flowers at a commemorative plaque near the Le Carillon bar and Le Petit Cambodge restaurant to mark the Paris attacks on Nov. 13, 2018.

France on Wednesday marks four years since its worst ever terror attacks, when jihadists killed 130 people and injured hundreds of others in a Paris concert hall, bars, cafés and outside a sports stadium.The attacks profoundly shook France and left the country under a state of emergency that lasted two years. Follow the commemorations live on FRANCE 24.

Advertising Read more

On November 13, 2015, Islamic State (IS) group terrorists conducted a series of attacks in and around the French capital, killing 130 people and wounding hundreds. Four years later, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner are leading commemorations across Paris.



The day’s events start at Stade de France, where jihadists killed one person outside the sports stadium during a football match that fateful night.



French officials will then go to the bars and cafés in eastern Paris that were targeted on November 13, 2015, followed by the Bataclan concert hall.



Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's commemoration.