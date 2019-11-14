Going underground: Exploring the Paris Métro

The Parisian Métro system is arguably one of the most emblematic features of life in the French capital. The first line opened in 1900 and was an immediate success. According to a recent study, Parisians have the best access to rapid public transport compared to 25 other cities in the world. But the same can’t be said for the 12 million people living outside the city limits. So what are authorities doing to improve access to transportation around Paris, and to decongest the increasingly packed metros in the capital? We find out in this week’s French Connections.