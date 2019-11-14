Matthew to captain Europe again at Solheim Cup in 2021

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Scotland's Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour announced on Thursday.

Matthew successfully led her side to a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory over the United States in September.

She will attempt to become Europe's first multiple Solheim Cup winning captain at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, in two years' time.

"Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true, but backing that up with a win in America would be even better," said Matthew.

"It's always harder to win on US soil, but I'm honoured to be tasked with the mission.

"I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on US soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what's possible."

Matthew made her Solheim Cup debut in 1998 and played for Europe nine times in the competition, winning it three times in 2003, 2011 and 2013.

