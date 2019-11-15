Flick to remain in charge of Bayern 'until at least Christmas'

Advertising Read more

Munich (Germany) (AFP)

Interim coach Hansi Flick will remain in charge of Bayern Munich until at least Christmas, and possibly longer, club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated Friday.

Flick was appointed caretaker coach of the defending German champions when Niko Kovac was sacked a fortnight ago and has overseen wins over Olympiakos and Dortmund.

Rummenigge confirmed Flick will stay in his post "until Christmas and possibly beyond" at the club's annual general meeting with the Bundesliga to break for winter on December 22.

"I say this with conviction: we trust Hansi Flick," Rummenigge said after the win over Olympiakos which sent Bayern into the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.

The 4-0 thumping of Dortmund last Saturday moved Bayern up to third in the league four points adrift of leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

