Lebanon's Hariri, other parties agree to nominate Mohammad Safadi as new PM

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's then-Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Safadi, speaks during the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Beirut, October 20, 2010.
FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's then-Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Safadi, speaks during the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Beirut, October 20, 2010. Cynthia Karam, Reuters
Several major Lebanese parties have agreed on nominating Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, as the prime minister of a new government, the Lebanese broadcasters LBCI and MTV reported on Thursday.

The agreement took place in a meeting on Friday between outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni politician, and senior representatives of the Shi'ite groups Amal and Hezbollah.

MTV said the government would be a mixture of politicians and technocrats.

