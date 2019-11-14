Lebanon's Hariri, other parties agree to nominate Mohammad Safadi as new PM

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's then-Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Safadi, speaks during the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Beirut, October 20, 2010.

Several major Lebanese parties have agreed on nominating Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, as the prime minister of a new government, the Lebanese broadcasters LBCI and MTV reported on Thursday.

The agreement took place in a meeting on Friday between outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni politician, and senior representatives of the Shi'ite groups Amal and Hezbollah.

MTV said the government would be a mixture of politicians and technocrats.

(REUTERS)