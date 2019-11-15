NFL suspends three, fines Browns, Steelers after brawl

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the remainder of the NFL season on Friday after his helmet-swinging attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in a shocking brawl that saw two other players handed bans.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games, Cleveland defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game and all three players were fined an undisclosed amount by the league for their actions in the incident.

The punishments came after a wild melee at the finish of Cleveland's 21-7 home triumph over the Steelers in which Garrett swung his helmet as a weapon and struck the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

In addition, each club was fined $250,000.

Garrett was banished without pay indefinitely but cannot return this season or playoffs. He must meet with the commissioner's office before any decision regarding reinstatement.

His violation went beyond unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules and was punished for fighting, removing an opponent's helmet and using the helmet as a weapon.

The game was a physical contest with several penalized blows to the head to players whsitled during the game by officials.

Pouncey was punished for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi was punished for unnecessary roughness for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Additional discipline will be coming for other players, including those who left the bench during the fight.

Players have three business days to appeal the punishments under the league's collective bargaining agreement with players.

