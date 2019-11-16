India's Kapur extends good form to lead Panasonic Open

Advertising Read more

Gurgaon (India) (AFP)

India's Shiv Kapur kept up his recent form at the shortened Panasonic Open when he carded a five-under 67 in Saturday's second round to take a share of the lead.

Kapur is 10-under for the tournament alongside two Australians, Adam Blyth and Terry Pilkadaris.

The Asian Tour event has been shortened to 54 holes, with the third and final round to be played on Sunday amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India.

Kapur, who lost in a sudden death play-off at the Thailand Open last week, saved par on the second which gave him the momentum to go on and sink six birdies.

"I played really well today. Conditions were tough, it was really, really greasy," Kapur said.

"It was always going to be tough to make a lot of birdies but I seemed to come out firing."

Blyth soared to the top of the leaderboard after firing a scintillating back nine five-under 31 that saw him return to the clubhouse with a 63.

His countryman Pilkadaris, who finished with a 68 on Friday, recorded four birdies and no bogeys on Saturday for a 66.

© 2019 AFP