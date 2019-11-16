Protests against economic decline, corruption turn deadly in Iraq
Sweeping protests have killed hundreds of people in Iraq since the start of October. Among the most violent have been concentrated in the Shia city of Nassiriya, 350 kms south east of the capital, Baghdad. Despite its location in one of Iraq’s oil-rich regions, this city has been beset by endemic economic decline. Many people have taken their grievances to the streets demanding an end to corruption, only to be met with bullets.
One of them, Haider Ali, a fourth-year university student, was shot and killed during a protest on October 3. Our reporters James Andre, Amar Hameedawi and Jonathan Walsh met with Haider’s family. Here is their report.