SPECIAL REPORT

Protests against economic decline, corruption turn deadly in Iraq

Haider Ali, a fourth-year university student, died during a protest in Nassiriya, Iraq, on October 3. FRANCE 24

James ANDRE | Jonathan WALSH

Sweeping protests have killed hundreds of people in Iraq since the start of October. Among the most violent have been concentrated in the Shia city of Nassiriya, 350 kms south east of the capital, Baghdad. Despite its location in one of Iraq’s oil-rich regions, this city has been beset by endemic economic decline. Many people have taken their grievances to the streets demanding an end to corruption, only to be met with bullets.