Skip to main content
Live
#Trump
#Libya
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
SPECIAL REPORT

Protests against economic decline, corruption turn deadly in Iraq

Issued on: Modified:

Haider Ali, a fourth-year university student, died during a protest in Nassiriya, Iraq, on October 3.
Haider Ali, a fourth-year university student, died during a protest in Nassiriya, Iraq, on October 3. FRANCE 24
James ANDRE | Jonathan WALSH

Sweeping protests have killed hundreds of people in Iraq since the start of October. Among the most violent have been concentrated in the Shia city of Nassiriya, 350 kms south east of the capital, Baghdad. Despite its location in one of Iraq’s oil-rich regions, this city has been beset by endemic economic decline. Many people have taken their grievances to the streets demanding an end to corruption, only to be met with bullets.  

Advertising

One of them, Haider Ali, a fourth-year university student, was shot and killed during a protest on October 3.  Our reporters James Andre, Amar Hameedawi and Jonathan Walsh met with Haider’s family. Here is their report.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.