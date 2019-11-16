'We will never give up': Supporters of Bolivia's Morales demonstrate in La Paz

Bolivia’s political crisis turned deadly again on Friday when security forces opened fire on supporters of Evo Morales in the city of Sacaba, killing at least five people. FRANCE 24 reports from the capital, La Paz, where furious supporters of the ousted president rallied to chants of “civil war”.

Morales was forced to step down on November 10 following a disputed presidential election, which opposition parties accused him of attempting to rig and an Organization of American States report said should be annulled. Bolivia’s first indigenous president has since been granted asylum in Mexico, but his supporters have vowed to keep fighting for his return.

FRANCE 24 spoke to protesters in La Paz, many of them indigenous people from rural towns and villages. They demanded the resignation of Bolivia’s self-proclaimed new interim president, Jeanine Áñez.

“We will never give up the fight, never!” screamed one protester. “How did they dare force our brother Evo to resign? They accused him of stealing. Yes he stole. He stole the hearts of many of us!”

Click on the player above to watch the report by Simone Bruno and Pascale Mariani, voiced by Jean-Emile Jammine.