US swim star Dressel wins three more races to power Cali

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

US swim star Caeleb Dressel won two individual events and helped a relay victory Sunday to power the Cali Condors to victory in an International Swim League (ISL) meet.

The 23-year-old American, who won two relay gold medals at the Rio Olympics, won a record eight medals at this year's World Championships, six of them gold, after taking seven gold medals in the 2017 worlds.

The reigning world champion in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and butterfly dominated for the second day in a row at the University of Maryland pool in suburban College Park.

Dressel won the 100 free in 45.69 seconds, defeating runner-up and Cali teammate Kacper Majchrzak by 0.79 of a second, and took the 50 fly in 22.21, with Tom Shields of the Los Angeles Current second by 0.51 of a second on Sunday.

Dressel, Majchrzak, Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis won the mixed 4x100 free relay in 3:18.56, downing New York by 2.48 seconds.

In Saturday's opening session of the two-day affair, Dressel won the 50 free and 100 fly and helped a Cali relay win.

The ISL season continues next week in London before the season finale on December 20-21 in Las Vegas.

© 2019 AFP