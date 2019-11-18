Mainz announce Cologne reject Beierlorzer as new coach

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bundesliga relegation candidates Mainz have announced Achim Beierlorzer as their new head coach, just nine days after the 51-year-old was fired by fellow strugglers Cologne.

Beierlorzer, who led Cologne to promotion as caretaker coach last season, was sacked earlier this month after a three-game losing run which started with defeat to Sandro Schwarz's Mainz side on October 25.

Yet he now replaces Schwarz, who was dismissed by Mainz after a 3-2 home defeat to promoted side Union Berlin a week ago.

"Achim Beierlorzer is a typical coach for Mainz," sporting director Rouven Schroeder told the club's website.

"He is a meticulous and informed football expert and has a talent for developing a special team spirit."

Mainz, a former club of both Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel, now sit third from bottom in the German top flight.

Cologne, who sit a place below them, are expected to announce former Hoffenheim and Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol as their new coach later today.

