Paul McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury festival

London (AFP)

Paul McCartney will take star billing at next year's Glastonbury, when the legendary British music festival marks its 50th anniversary, organisers said.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said the former Beatle would headline the Pyramid Stage on June 27 -- the traditional highlight of the event in Somerset, south-west England.

"Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true," she said in a statement on the festival website on Monday.

"There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary."

McCartney previously headlined Glastonbury in 2004. This year's headliner was grime star Stormzy.

He dropped hints on his Twitter feed before the announcement by posting photographs of the composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and the musician Chuck Berry -- Glass-Stone-Berry.

All 135,000 tickets for the 50th anniversary festival went on sale last month and sold out in 34 minutes, organisers said.

