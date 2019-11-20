Ambassador Sondland testifies to Congress on Ukraine affair

The US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, told House investigators on Wednesday that the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had pushed a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine and that Sondland had felt pressured to go along with it.

Advertising Read more

“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States and we knew that these investigations were important to the president,” Sondland testified.

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo’? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes."

“We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani,” the ambassador said. But he said Trump told him and other diplomats working on Ukraine issues to “talk with Rudy” on those matters.

“So we followed the president’s orders.”

Sondland also confirmed that he spoke with Trump on a cellphone from a busy Kiev restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

And Sondland, the most anticipated witness in the inquiry, said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of what was going on.

He said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence that he “had concerns” that US military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to the investigations.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified in opening remarks. “It was no secret.”

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

