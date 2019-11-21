France: After the Nice terror attack, dealing with trauma and trying to move on

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Karina CHABOUR | Audrey RACINE | Valérie DEKIMPE

As the International Congress for the Victims of Terrorism opens in the southern French city of Nice, FRANCE 24 reports from the terror-struck Riviera city. On July 14, 2016, thousands of people were celebrating Bastille Day when a Tunisian national deliberately drove a truck through the crowd. Some 86 people were killed and more than 400 were injured, while thousands more are still trying to deal with the trauma of what they experienced. Our team meets parents who lost a child in the attack and a young woman who will be forever scarred by the horror of what she saw.