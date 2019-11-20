Pumas wing Moyano joins Toulon

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Argentina winger Ramiro Moyano has joined French side Toulon until the end of the season, the Top 14 club announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 15 tries in 35 Tests, made only one appearance in recent World Cup in Japan, in the Pumas' 23-21 defeat to France in their opening game.

"Arriving today, he will have all his medicals and will join the Red and Black squad as soon as his registration is confirmed by the National Rugby League (LNR)," Toulon said in a statement.

Moyano was a member of the Jaguares side that reached the final of this year's Super Rugby, losing 19-3 to Crusaders.

© 2019 AFP