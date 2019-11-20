Springboks to face Scotland and Georgia during July

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

South African officials confirmed Wednesday that the world champions Springboks will host two Tests against Scotland during July, and also face Georgia.

These will be the first matches played by South Africa since beating England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama this month to win the competition a record-equalling third time.

Traditionally, mid-year visitors to South Africa play three Tests, but Scotland cannot do so as they face New Zealand in Dunedin on July 18.

South Africa have won 22 Tests and lost five against Scotland and the last meeting, in Edinburgh a year ago, ended 26-20 in favour of the Springboks.

Second-tier rugby nation Georgia have met South Africa only once, losing a 2003 World Cup pool match 46-19 in Sydney.

A SA Rugby statement said venues for the internationals will be announced later, but stadiums in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria are sure to be considered.

Later next year, the Springboks face home and away Rugby Championship matches against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, then meet to-be-announced opponents in Europe during November.

