Rebel fire kills 7 Aleppo civilians: Syrian state TV

Damascus (AFP)

Rebel rocket fire on the government-controlled northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Thursday killed seven civilians and wounded 30, state television said.

"Seven civilians were killed and 30 more were wounded by a rocket attack carried out by terrorist groups," the official broadcaster said of rebel and jihadist factions in the west of Aleppo province.

A salvo of rockets slammed into five districts of the city including Salaheddin, state media said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group told AFP that "one rocket fired from western Aleppo hit a car in Salaheddin, killing four occupants".

Islamists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), formerly the Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda, operate in western Aleppo province bordering Idlib province to the north where smaller rebel groups are present.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the toll from Thursday's attack could rise because several people were critically wounded.

Government forces retook Aleppo at the end of 2016 after an offensive against rebels, but the city still sees sporadic attacks by Islamist factions.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011.

© 2019 AFP