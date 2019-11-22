A new role: Dame Kristin Scott Thomas talks to The 51 Percent

THE 51 PERCENT FRANCE 24

By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Marion LORY

You might know the British actress from 'Four Weddings and a Funeral,' 'The English Patient' or 'Gosford Park', but Kristin Scott Thomas's latest role has nothing to do with acting. She talks to Annette Young about her new role as president of the Women's Forum; how she's a relative latecomer to feminism and how #MeToo is slowly shaking up French cinema.Also in this edition of The 51 percent, we report on how and why a record number of women are joining anti-government protests in Iraq.