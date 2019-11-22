Bang! Pow! 1960s Batman costumes up for auction

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Holy priceless collection! Batman and Robin's costumes from the iconic 1960s television series starring Adam West are set to go on sale in Los Angeles for an estimated $150,000 to $200,000.

Burt Ward played Robin alongside West's caped crusader in 120 episodes of the camp cult hit "Batman" from 1966-68, battling flamboyant villains from The Joker to Catwoman.

According to Hollywood memorabilia auction house Profiles in History, the sale will be the only known pair of complete costumes from the superhero duo.

Other items from the show going under the hammer on December 17 include the bust of Shakespeare containing a secret switch to open the Batcave, and the Batmobile's famous phone.

The pieces belong to the collection of John Azarian, described by the auction house as the "most important collection of classic TV and superhero artifacts in existence."

The sale also includes tunics worn by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as Captain Kirk and Spock on the original Star Trek, estimated at $40,000 to 60,000 each.

The Fonz's signature leather jacket from "Happy Days" is predicted to yield at least $25,000.

In September, the same auctioneer sold Darth Vader's helmet from "The Empire Strikes Back" for $1,125,000.

