France in focus

Paedophilia scandals: French Catholic Church pleads for forgiveness

By: Charli James | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille FEVRIER | Sonia BARITELLO

This week, we're examining the French Catholic Church and the sex abuse scandals that have shaken the institution. After years of cover-ups, the Church is finally starting to face its critics. But victims of abuse at the hands of clergy are not ready to forgive. Meanwhile, adherence to the French Catholic Church is falling, and the paedophilia scandals have contributed to this tendency. So what is the Church doing to try to make amends with victims and worshippers? FRANCE 24 takes a closer look.