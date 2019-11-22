Lenglet adds to Barca defensive worries for trip to Leganes

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona are facing a shortage of defenders for their La Liga match at Leganes on Saturday after Clement Lenglet was the latest to be declared injured.

"Clement Lenglet was ruled with a calf injury picked up on international duty with France," Barca confirmed on Friday.

Lenglet joins full-backs Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba on the sidelines, with Semedo and Alba struggling with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Sergi Roberto, who can play at right-back, is suspended and Gerard Pique's sharpness is in doubt due to the Spaniard's involvement with the Davis Cup tennis tournament this week in Madrid.

In midfield, Arthur Melo, who played in Brazil's friendly win over South Korea on Tuesday has been left out of the squad but Ivan Rakitic is available again after recovering from an Achilles problem.

Barcelona are top of the table, ahead of Real Madid on goal difference and one point in front of Atletico Madrid, having played a game fewer.

© 2019 AFP