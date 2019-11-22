Liton, Nayeem replaced over concussion fears in day-night Test

Advertising Read more

Kolkata (AFP)

Bangladesh on Friday were forced to use two concussion substitutes for Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan on the opening day of India's first day-night Test.

Liton and Nayeem were forced out of the game following hits on the helmet from paceman Mohammed Shami as pink ball made its India international debut in Kolkata.

Liton retired hurt on 24 at tea -- the first session break in the day-night Test, with Mehidy Hasan coming in to bat for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Nayeem also got a blow to his helmet while batting but went on to complete his 19-run knock before pulling out due to concussion fears and Taijul Islam made the XI after Bangladesh came out to field.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the use of concussion substitutes for all internationals from August. This is the first time two subs are being used in a Test.

Mehidy, who made eight while batting, was replacing a batsman, so he can only bat. Taijul is a sub for an off-spinner, so he can bowl and bat.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was the first concussion sub after coming in for Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test.

