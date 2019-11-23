Skip to main content
Live
#ViolenceAgainstWoman
#Lebanon
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Bolivia's acting president rejects Senate attempt to grant Morales amnesty

Issued on: Modified:

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez speaks to the media at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, November 15, 2019.
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez speaks to the media at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, November 15, 2019. Henry Romero, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez on Saturday rejected an attempt by opposition senators to grant Evo Morales amnesty, a day after the country's ex-leader was accused of sedition and terrorism.

Advertising

"We have categorically affirmed that my government will not persecute any politician, union or civic leader," Anez told reporters.

"But at the same time we are also clear that everyone who has committed crimes, has mocked the law, has committed abuses, will not have any amnesty."

(AFP)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.