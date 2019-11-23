Bolivia's acting president rejects Senate attempt to grant Morales amnesty
Issued on: Modified:
Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez on Saturday rejected an attempt by opposition senators to grant Evo Morales amnesty, a day after the country's ex-leader was accused of sedition and terrorism.
Advertising
"We have categorically affirmed that my government will not persecute any politician, union or civic leader," Anez told reporters.
"But at the same time we are also clear that everyone who has committed crimes, has mocked the law, has committed abuses, will not have any amnesty."
(AFP)