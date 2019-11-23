Women take to the streets across France to protest against gender violence

At the former convent turned art collective Jardin Denfert, women gather every afternoon to make new posters highlighting women killed by their partners in 2019.

#NousToutes demonstrations are set to take place in nearly 70 French cities on Saturday condemning gender-based and sexual violence.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in marches across France on Saturday to say “stop” to gender-based and sexual violence and femicide and to put pressure on the government, two days before the end of a series of negotiations launched against this societal plague.

In Paris, the demonstration, organised at the call of the feminist collective #Noustoutes, will start at 2pm from the Place de l’Opéra in the direction of the Place de la Nation. Leading the procession, the National Union of Femicide Families (UNFF) will march to “denounce the contempt that the State opposes to families”, according to its president Sandrine Bouchait.

In the provinces, too, many protests are planned, notably in Lille, Marseille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Rennes or Strasbourg. But not in Lyon or Nantes, where activists – but also activists – have set up transport to join the ranks of the Parisian mobilisation.

This mobilisation takes place just before the end of the negotiations against domestic violence on Monday. These were launched in early September to try to find a solution to this horrendous problem. Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, accompanied by a dozen members of the government, is expected to announce much-awaited measures.

“We can no longer count the cases where femicide could have been avoided,” said the organisers of Saturday’s processions in a Facebook post. “With this march, we will ensure that the public authorities finally take action.”

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 116 women have been killed by their spouses or ex-spouses, according to a count and case-by-case study conducted by AFP. Over the whole of 2018, the number reached 121 women victims, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Some 213,000 adult women are victims of physical and/or sexual violence from their spouses or ex-spouses every year, representing nearly 1 percent of women aged 18 to 75, according to official data.

Last year, nearly 50,000 people gathered throughout France – including 30,000 in Paris according to the organisers – for this “violet” march, the colour of feminist struggles. Organisers are anticipating much greater numbers this year.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)