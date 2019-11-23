France's Yellow Vest protests have reached Reunion Island

Screengrab from FRANCE 24's special report on the Yellow Vest protestors in Reunion Island.

One year after the launch of the Yellow Vest protest movement in France, their compatriots in Reunion Island are still mobilised. FRANCE 24 reports from a roundabout in the city of Le Tampon, where protestors live at a makeshift camp and continue to denounce a poverty rate higher than that of mainland France.

This roundabout at the outskirts of the city of Le Tampon in Reunion Island is one of the last occupied by Yellow Vest protesters in French territories.

They managed to completely block the traffic for 20 days and have held many demonstrations.

Today, traffic is no longer blocked but social inequalities persist.

"Reunion Island is the suburb of France," says Xavier, one of the resilient protesters at this roundabout. On the island, the average wage is 30 percent lower than in mainland France and nearly 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

