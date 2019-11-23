Uruguayan Sirino scores, red-carded as Sundowns reach final

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Uruguayan Gaston Sirino scored and was red-carded as Mamelodi Sundowns reached the South African League Cup final Saturday with a 2-1 away win over Golden Arrows in Durban.

The 28-year-old Montevideo-born midfielder put Sundowns two goals ahead on 36 minutes of the semi-final when he sidefooted the ball into the net after two blocked shots and a save.

Sundowns retained that advantage at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in the Indian Ocean port city until substitute Nduduzo Sibiya netted nine minutes from time with a far-post shot off a cross.

Almost immediately, Sundowns were reduced to 10 men when the highly skilful Sirino showed his nastier side, deliberately stamping on a foot of Arrows defender Matome Mathiane.

Arrows gained momentum as they sought a first appearance in the final and three-time League Cup winners Sundowns survived several anxious moments to reach the December 14 title decider.

Sundowns' first goal came from veteran midfielder Hlompho Kekana, who took advantage of badly positioned Zimbabwean goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda to powerfully head a free-kick into the net.

Kaizer Chiefs, who have won the League Cup a record 13 times, play Maritzburg United Sunday in the second semi-final in northeastern city Nelspruit.

© 2019 AFP