Two drown after Greek storms capsize yacht: coastguard

Athens (AFP)

The bodies of two men were recovered near the western coast of Greece Monday after their yacht sank in storms that also caused flooding and landslides, the coastguard said.

The yacht, capsized and sank in the port of Antirion, near the city of Patras, a senior coastguard official told AFP. Antirion lies 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Athens.

The official was not able to confirm media reports that the two victims were tourists.

Flooding and landslides at Kinetta, a seaside town 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Athens, closed rail and road links linking the capital to the Peloponnesian peninsula in the southwest.

Workers were working Monday to clear the mud, stones and fallen trees the storm left in its wake. A fire destroyed much of the vegetation at Kinetta in 2018, making it more susceptible to landslides.

Strong winds also caused the cancellation of some ferry services linking the Cyclades islands from the ports of Rafina and Lavrion in the east, and closed some ports in the northeast.

Dozens of houses were flooded and the emergency services said they had to evacuate some residents.

Flooding in the Attica region around Athens has become more frequent in recent years because of deforestation caused by wildfires.

In November 2017, a mudslide caused by heavy rains killed 23 people at Mandra, 50 kilometres west of the capital.

