Colombian protest leaders call new strike after Duque meeting

Bogota (AFP)

Protest leaders in Colombia called a new general strike for Wednesday after meeting with President Ivan Duque as anti-government demonstrations entered their sixth consecutive day.

"There is a strike tomorrow and we will continue looking at what actions we can take," said Diogenes Orjuela, head of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), following the meeting in Bogota.

He said protests would continue throughout Tuesday, with cacerolazos or pot banging demonstrations taking place at midday and in the evening, as well as a candle-light rallies.

The meeting with the National Strike Committee -- which brings together unions, indigenous people, students and opposition parties -- will form part of the national dialogue Duque launched on Sunday to address corruption, economic inequality and other woes.

The protests have left four dead -- including a young man who died Monday evening after being wounded over the weekend -- and some 500 people injured.

