The Debate

The youngest was 22, the oldest 43. France mourning its loss in Mali. The 13 killed in the collision of two military helicopters on patrol making for the biggest single day casualty toll since 1983 and serving as a reminder that nearly seven years after the French military intervened to rout the jihadists who had taken over the north.

Mali's insurgency has relocated south to the inhospitable area bordering Niger and Burkina Faso. Why the resurgence? What is the plan?

How does former colonial power France with its 45-hundred personnel on hand avoid it becoming a quagmire and losing public support in both Bamako and Paris? How does a weak Malian state truly take control of its own destiny? Let's not forget that if France just lost 13 in an accident, back on November First Mali lost 49 of its soldiers in an ambush.



Failed states are where radical movements thrive. A new caliphate practically on Europe's doorstep would be a disaster all around. We ask our panel what they think the Takouba initiative, a plan pushed by France to share the burden on patrolling the Sahara. Some hope it can even be the embryo of a European army.

