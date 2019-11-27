Netflix eyes more Oscars glory with Scorsese’s ’The Irishman’

After scoring Oscar wins and a nomination for best picture with Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma", Netflix is hoping to go one better next year with its 160-million-dollar gamble, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”.

A mafia saga with a star-studded cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” arrives this week on the streaming giant’s digital platform after a limited distribution in selected movie theatres.

Having been turned down by Hollywood studios, Scorsese has said he had no hesitation going with Netflix to bring to life a project more than a decade in the making – though industry sources say the veteran director did plead for a wider theatrical distribution, in vain.

