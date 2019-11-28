Canadian Latifi to drive for Williams in 2020

Advertising Read more

Abu Dhabi (AFP)

Canadian Nicholas Latifi will drive for Williams next season, partnering lead driver George Russell, the team announced Thursday.

Latifi, 24, earned his spot after impressing the team during his stint as reserve driver this year, Williams said.

The Canadian, who replaces the departing Polish driver Roberto Kubica, is competing this season in Formula 2, a rung below F1, "winning multiple races" and ranked second in the drivers' championship, the team added.

"I look forward to the journey ahead with the team, and I am excited to make my Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2020," he said.

Claire Williams, deputy team chief, said Williams were impressed with his Formula Two achievements.

"We look forward to him stepping up into this new role, as we look to fight our way back to the midfield," she said.

The British team is bottom of the constructors' championship after a poor season.

Lead driver Russell, 21, has failed to score a single point in 19 starts with only one race to go in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

© 2019 AFP