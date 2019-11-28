Facebook and associated platforms report outage

Advertising Read more

San Francisco (AFP)

Facebook suffered an outage Thursday affecting the social platform and its other platforms such as Instagram.

As of 1700 GMT they had been down for several hours.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook spokesman said.

Many users, often wryly, took to Twitter to comment on the crash.

Downdetector, which monitors outages on the Internet, said users of all Facebook platforms started having trouble at 1345 GMT.

As is often the case with these outages, this one seemed to hit randomly around the world, with some regions affected and others not.

Facebook says it has 2.45 billion active monthly users across its array of products.

