French lawmakers push to ban Black Friday sales citing 'overconsumption'

A man walks past a sign advertising 'Black Friday' sales on a retail shop window in Paris, France, on November 24, 2017.

Some French lawmakers want to ban Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving sales event that has morphed into a global phenomenon.

A legislative committee passed an amendment Monday that proposes prohibiting Black Friday since it causes “resource waste” and “overconsumption.”

The amendment, put forward by France’s former environment minister Delphine Batho, will be debated in the National Assembly next month. France’s e-commerce union has condemned it.

Separately, the ecological transition minister, Elisabeth Borne, criticized Thursday the commercial event on Europe 1 radio for creating “traffic jams, pollution, and gas emissions.”

She added that she would support Black Friday if it helped small French businesses, but said it mostly benefits large online retailers.

Can’t believe it’s existed in France since 2013. Enter growing calls to ban #BlackFriday: a YouGov poll finds 79% of the French see the push for online sales as pushing overconsumption. Two-thirds of the French say they own clothes they’ve never worn. #MakeFridayGreenAgain pic.twitter.com/5JCaUkW9k4 — François Picard (@FrancoisF24) November 28, 2019

French climate activists are planning a “Block Friday” demonstration Friday.

(AP)