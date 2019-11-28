The Interview

'Our democracy is under threat', former Cambridge Analytica employee tells FRANCE 24

Brittany Kaiser FRANCE 24

Brittany Kaiser is a former employee of the British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, which is now notorious for its involvement in the election of Donald Trump and in the Brexit campaign. She has just released a memoir about her time working for Cambridge Analytica, entitled "Targeted". She spoke to FRANCE 24 about how she witnessed the firm deliberately create targeted ads for political aims, why she decided to speak out, and why she believes we are not any more protected from manipulation today than we were in 2016.