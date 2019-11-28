LIVE: France's Macron meets NATO chief to address 'brain death' criticism

French President Emmanuel Macron greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is on Thursday confronting Emmanuel Macron in Paris over the French president’s claim the alliance is suffering “brain death”, a charge that has set the stage for a testy NATO summit in London next week.

Advertising Read more

Macron delivered his damning assessment in an interview earlier this month with The Economist magazine, in which he lamented the lack of strategic coordination between Europe and the United States.

As further evidence that NATO is in crisis, Macron cited NATO member Turkey’s recent intervention against a Western-backed Kurdish militia that had been leading the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Stoltenberg immediately defended the 70-year-old alliance, which binds the US to defending Europe in the event of attack and vice-versa, and said he would travel to Paris to seek clarification from Macron.

“I think that’s the best way to address any differences, to sit down and discuss them and to fully understand the messages and the motivations,” he said at the time.

Macron’s remarks set the tone for a fractious gathering of NATO leaders in London on December 3-4.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday NATO is at least as essential today as it was during the Cold War.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised alliance members for not spending enough on defence.

Click on the player above to watch the press conference by Macron and Stoltenberg live on FRANCE 24.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)