Cowboys owner Jones backs Garrett in wake of latest setback

Los Angeles (AFP)

Despite back-to-back defeats for the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones says head coach Jason Garrett is still the team's best chance to reach the Super Bowl.

"I wouldn't make a change and give us a chance to do what I want to dream about doing -- I wouldn't do that for love or money," Jones said Thursday night after the Cowboys lost 26-15 to the Buffalo Bills in a Thanksgiving holiday game.

"It would give us zero chance if we didn't have him."

Jones had groused that the Cowboys were out-coached in a 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday.

In their bid to bounce back Dallas instead stumbled to a defeat that featured an interception, a fumble, a blocked field goal and a Buffalo trick play.

The Cowboys' third defeat in four games immediately sparked speculation that Garrett's tenure in Dallas could end.

"I'm not even going to entertain that," running back Ezekiel Elliott said as Cowboys players backed their coach.

And Jones insisted he was "not going to panic."

"I'm going to look for ways to improve the situation," Jones said. "One of them is not a coaching change.

"I'm just not going to make a coaching change."

