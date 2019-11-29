The world this week

A moonless night in the Sahel, a patrol on the trail of jihadi insurgents and two helicopters that collide. Thirteen killed, France's worst single-day casualty toll since 1983. In the southeastern French garrisson town of Gap, mountain rangers sing the Marseillaise to honor their fallen comrades with similar tributes in the southwestern city of Pau where the helicopter regiment is based. Critics of the French operation claim it is a scramble for newfound oil and other raw materials.

It was the week the president of the United States scored points with protesters in Hong Kong. They waved American flags at a Thanksgiving rally after the president - albeit reluctantly - signed a bipartisan measure by Congress that raises the spectre of sanctions should Beijing crack down too hard.

There too, that call for Europe to do more.

In Iraq, it has just gotten a lot nastier. Anti-government protests in their second month met with live ammunition throughout the Shia sout including in Nassariyah. On Thursday alone, more than two dozen killed across the country. The previous night, protesters burnt down the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf. Protesters who have had enough of Tehran and their own government.

Black Friday has definitely gone global. Consumers in Johannesburg, South Africa chased sales and bargains in an attempt to save money on their holiday shopping ahead of the Christmas season. Now though comes the resistance. Protesters block the big shopping mall at Paris' La Défense business district. They also picketed Amazon's France headquarters. Around the globe, climate activists are rebelling against Black Friday.

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Pekola Sonny.