Marco Silva ignoring speculation over Everton future

London (AFP)

Marco Silva says he has not spent "one minute" thinking about speculation regarding his future at Everton and still feels he has the confidence of the board.

Defeat by Norwich last week put Silva's position back under the microscope, with the Toffees down in 16th place ahead of Sunday's trip to high-flying Leicester.

In a tense pre-match press conference on Friday, a defiant Silva said: "I don't waste my focus thinking about this situation.

"My focus is always on my players and what I can control and the next match. I don't lose one minute thinking about this situation."

Director of football Marcel Brands offered his backing to Silva in an interview with Everton TV, saying: "Of course, we know in sport, as always, you have to perform -- that's me, the manager, the players.

"It's also important, especially in this club, after a couple of years of instability, to stick together in this situation."

Silva gave a wry smile when asked whether Sunday's match was crucial regarding his job.

"You are asking me that maybe since the fourth game of the season," he said. "It's not new for me. No one has said to me that (an ultimatum). And again, I don't lose one minute thinking on that."

The clash with second-placed Leicester begins a tough run of fixtures including games against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"Nothing is easy," he said. "If you start losing focus, wasting energy because will come the game at Anfield, and after the game against Chelsea, and after the game against Man United, you are losing focus for the most important game against Leicester."

