UK police hold man after several hurt in stabbing near London Bridge

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported stabbing, in London, Britain on November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.

The Metropolitan Police on Friday said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near London Bridge in the centre of the British capital. Police also said officers had shot one man at the scene.

"At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear," police said on Twitter. "However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police."

Earlier, the force tweeted that it was called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge at 1:58 pm (1358 GMT). "A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured," it added.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The London Ambulance Service also declared a “major incident” at London Bridge, adding there are “a number of crews at the scene”, it tweeted on Friday.

We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge.



We will share more information as soon as we have it. https://t.co/ICwDVAgidE — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 29, 2019

A BBC reporter on the bridge at the time said he saw what appeared to be a fight between a group of men, heard two shots and saw a man "prone" on the ground.

The incident happened on the north side of the bridge. People in the area were quickly ushered away from the scene, images on social media indicated.

One eyewitness told the BBC she and other people in the area rushed into a restaurant on the bridge and were told by staff to take cover. "They went, 'Get under the table, shots have been fired. Gunshots'," said the woman.

Footage by one Twitter user, AmandaHunter87, filmed from a bus on the southbound carriageway, appeared to show two armed officers pointing guns towards a man on the ground.

Other images from a high vantage point posted by another Twitter user, Clarerobbo1000, appeared to show the same moment. A third officer was standing by the two officers with their weapons raised.

The man on the ground was on the pedestrian walkway on the north side of the bridge, just as it starts to cross the river.

In June 2017 eight people were killed and some 48 people were seriously injured when Islamist extremists in a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking people at random.

The three attackers were shot dead by police.

