Bassino claims first World Cup win with Killington giant slalom triumph

New York (AFP)

Marta Bassino notched her first alpine skiing World Cup win Saturday, leading an Italian one-two ahead of Federica Brignone in the giant slalom at Killington, Vermont as Mikaela Shiffrin could only finish third.

Bassino launched her day with an attacking first run of 49.05sec on a course shortened because of gusting winds at the planned start line.

Brignone, winner of the Killington giant slalom last year, delivered a storming second run of 48.81 on the shortened course to challenge her 23-year-old teammate.

But Bassino held on with a second run of 49.14 and a total of 1min 38.19sec to win by 26-hundredths of a second.

US superstar Shiffrin, skiing in front of enthusiastic home fans, settled for third with a combined time of 1:38.48.

Shiffrin, who claimed her third overall World Cup title last season, remains in search of a first giant slalom win at Killington, where she has won three slalom races.

She'll try to add to that tally in Sunday's slalom and said her second run was encouraging.

"I'm so much happier with the second run, so all in all a good day," Shiffrin said.

New Zealand teenage sensation Alice Robinson, who pipped Shiffrin to win the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, failed to finish the first leg.

Robinson had expected to miss the Killington races as she recovered from a bone bruise in her left knee but got the all-clear from doctors just this week.

