Lyon fight back to continue resurgence under Garcia

Rudi Garcia's Lyon battled back to claim a fourth Ligue 1 win in five games with a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg on Saturday, moving to fourth in the table.

Lyon were only a point above the relegation zone when Sylvinho was sacked and replaced by former Marseille coach Garcia last month, but are now just two points adrift of Angers in the third and final Champions League place.

Midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide scored the winner as Lyon bounced back from the midweek defeat at Zenit Saint Petersburg which left them third in their Champions League group.

Youssouf Fofana drilled in the opening goal to put Strasbourg ahead midway through the first half, but Maxwel Cornet's fine left-footed finish five minutes before the break drew the visitors level.

The 21-year-old Reine-Adelaide climbed highest at the back post to head home his third goal of the season with 15 minutes remaining.

Lyon still trail league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who visit Monaco on Sunday, by 11 points, with second-placed Marseille five points adrift of the reigning champions after their 2-1 win over Brest on Friday.

