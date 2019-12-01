Red-hot Flyers edge Habs in overtime

Advertising Read more

The busier they are, the better the hot-handed Philadelphia Flyers seem to be, while the Montreal Canadiens are finding new ways to lose.

Ivan Provorov scored the winner in overtime to lift the Flyers to their fourth straight victory with a 4-3 win over the struggling Canadiens on Saturday.

Provorov scored 31 seconds into the extra session while goaltender Brian Elliott made 39 saves for the Flyers who were coming off a 6-1 win on Friday over Detroit.

Provorov's scored a highlight reel goal as he put the puck through the legs of forward Max Domi -- who was the last player back for the Canadiens -- and then slipped the puck past goalkeeper Keith Kinkaid.

"I didn't think he had that move in his repertoire," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

Provorov, of Russia, scored his sixth goal of the season while Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny also scored goals in front of the crowd of 21,200 at the Bell Centre arena in Quebec.

"I figured I'd try it, and it worked," Provorov said. "You grow up watching people make those moves, and some days in practices you do what you want to try in games.

"I guess it was one of those games. It's the first time it's worked for me in the NHL."

This is a busy time of the National Hockey League season for the Flyers, who are playing four games in six days.

Philadelphia is now second place in the Metropolitan Division with 35 points, six back of the Washington Capitals.

The Flyers have been going with a goaltender rotation this season which gave Saturday's start to Elliott. Carter Hart was in goal for the one-sided win over Detroit as he made 32 saves.

Elliott has been just as good and improved to 7-2-2 overall.

Tomas Tatar had two goals, and Joel Armia also scored for Montreal, who outshot the Flyers 42-29.

But their defensive woes have them on a seven game winless streak and coming into Saturday's contest they had allowed 20 goals in three games.

Those were all losses in regulation so Saturday's overtime setback just added another twist to their losing skid.

"We are pretty upset at the moment with the result," said Tatar.

