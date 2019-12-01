Verstappen wants more in 2020

Advertising Read more

Abu Dhabi (AFP)

Max Verstappen said he was pleased to seal third place in the world championship after finishing second in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -– but wanted more next season.

It was the Dutchman's best season in the title race and while he was satisfied, he said he would be aiming higher for himself and Red Bull next year.

"There wasn't much more we could do in this race," he said. "Lewis was too fast for us. As a team we want to move forward so, next year, we want to fight for the title, of course."

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won convincingly for Mercedes ahead of Verstappen and third-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who faced a post-race investigation into alleged fuel irregularities.

Verstappen said his best memory of the year was his victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

"It was also the first win for Honda in the V6 era," he said. "And it was very emotional with so many Dutch fans there as well.

"As a team we have to go forward so next year we are hoping to fight for the title, of course.

"To be in front of Ferrari in the championship was for me a good achievement. Now we have to step it up again."

© 2019 AFP