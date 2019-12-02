Debate blazes in Australia over climate change role in bushfire crisis

Australia last month raised the fire danger alert to "catastrophic" for the first time ever, as devastating bushfires tore through the states of New South Wales and Queensland.

Advertising Read more

The crisis has killed at least six people, destroyed more than 600 homes and scorched more than two million hectares of land. As scores of blazes continue to burn, a fierce debate has erupted over whether the extreme weather is linked to global warming. Scott Morrison's conservative coalition government has dismissed climate concerns. Meanwhile, scientists and former fire chiefs have warned Australians to brace themselves for what could be the most dangerous fire season yet.

To watch this report by Sydney correspondents Richelle Harrison Plesse and Gregory Plesse from Australia, click on the video player above.